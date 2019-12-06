SSM Health St. Clare Hospital-Baraboo has been named a 2019 Guardian of Excellence Award winner by Press Ganey, according to a Dec. 4 press release. The award recognizes top-performing health care organizations that have achieved the 95th percentile or above of performance in Clinical Quality.
This annual award is a nationally-recognized symbol of achievement in health care to honor those who consistently sustain performance in the top 5% of all Press Ganey clients for each reporting period during the course of one year.
This is the third consecutive year that St. Clare Hospital has received the award. St. Clare Hospital is one of two hospitals in Wisconsin to receive the award in 2019. The other went to SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital-Janesville.
You have free articles remaining.
For Clinical Quality, 26 active and representative measures are used to calculate an overall score. Those measures are taken from the emergency department, outpatient services, pregnancy and related conditions, stroke, tobacco and venous thromboembolism measure sets.
For more information, visit ssmhealth.com.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)