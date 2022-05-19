 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
HOSPITAL EVENT SHREDS 3,300 POUNDS OF PAPER

Thirty-nine cars drop off 3,300 pounds of paper for shredding at the SSM Health Waupun Memorial Hospital free drive-thru shredding event “Don’t Sweat It, Shred It!” on May 13 . Volunteers help unload papers into the shredding truck on site. Two of those volunteers are Nicci Vande Zande, left, and Margene Post.

 SSM HEALTH

