Hospital flies Donate Life Flag in April
Donate Life flag

On April 6, Marshfield Medical Center-Beaver Dam’s Steve Steinbeck raises the Donate Life flag, which will fly throughout April.

 MARSHFIELD MEDICAL CENTER/Contributed

Marshfield Medical Center-Beaver Dam was among the 50 Donate Life Wisconsin member and partner organizations that participated in a statewide Donate Life Flag-Raising ceremony on April 6. This event promoted the mission of organ, tissue and eye donation, and honors donors and their families and encourages those not registered to “Say Yes!” and register as an organ, tissue and eye donor at donatelifewisconsin.org.

The Donate Life flag was first introduced in 2006 and will fly at MMC-BD throughout April.

Register as an organ, tissue and eye donor at donatelifewisconsin.org or at a Wisconsin DMV Service Center. Anyone age 15-1/2 or older with a Wisconsin drivers’ license or state ID can register as a donor regardless of age, health, gender or ethnic or racial background.

