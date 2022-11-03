Hospital foundation accepts grant applications

The Beaver Dam Community Hospitals Foundation Inc., Board of Directors will accept grant applications from local organizations for grants to benefit the health and wellness of the Dodge County region and beyond.

All funding requests will be considered as long as they align with the mission and vision of the BDCH Foundation and directly or indirectly support programs that address health, wellness or other areas as identified in the 2021 Community Health Needs Assessment. These include alcohol and substance abuse prevention, behavioral health, chronic disease prevention, and social determinants of health, or aspects in the physical, social, and economic environment that influence a person’s ability to be healthy.