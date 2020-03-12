Hospital foundation awards $14K in grants

Beaver Dam Area Community Foundation will award $14,000 in grants to 14 Dodge County nonprofit organizations during its first-ever grant cycle, according to a March 9 press release.

Grants provide seed money to organizations that have identified needs and have designed constructive action programs aimed at solutions. These grants will fund youth, technology, outreach programming, health and family services, and education.

Through an application process, 501(c)3 charitable organizations were encouraged to submit immediate project funding needs up to $2,500. Those organizations include Badgerland Youth for Christ, Church Health Services, Beaver Dam Area Community Theatre, Big Brothers Big Sisters of South Central Wisconsin, Bo’s Heavenly Clubhouse, Dodge County Master Gardener Association, Green Valley Enterprises, Marsh Haven Nature Center, Mayville Open Door, New Beginnings, People Against A Violent Environment, Pregnancy Support Center of Dodge County, Society of St. Vincent de Paul Council of Dodge County, and The Gathering Source.

For more information, visit beaverdamacf.com, email info@beaverdamacf.com, or call Tom Heffron, president of the advisory board, at 920-763-2618.