Tomah Health and Versiti Blood Center of Wisconsin are looking to area residents to donate blood heading into a busy time of year. Versiti Blood Center of Wisconsin serves more than 50 hospitals across Wisconsin, including Tomah Health.
Residents can donate blood from 12-6 p.m. Nov. 21 at Tomah Health, 501 Gopher Drive, in the first floor conference rooms. Donors should enter Tomah Health using the main hospital entrance. All attempting donors will receive a complimentary Tomah Health shopping tote.
To donate blood, a person must be in good health, at least 17 years old, weigh at least 110 pounds and have photo identification. Sixteen-year-olds may also donate with parental consent.
Donors are encouraged to schedule an appointment online at tomahhealth.org. Walk-ins are also accepted.
