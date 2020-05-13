Hospital honors former registered nurse
0 comments

Hospital honors former registered nurse

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Hospital honors former registered nurse

Tomah Health facility services maintenance tech Taylor McMullen prepared the ground to plant mums around the bench honoring former Tomah Memorial Hospital registered nurse Teresa Williams. The bench is located along a walking path on the south side of the Tomah Health campus.

 TOMAH HEALTH/Contributed

Tomah Health will never forget registered nurse Teresa Williams. Officials paid tribute to Williams by installing a bench and flowers along the walking path on the south side of the Tomah Health campus on May 6. Originally donated by Tomah High School “action room” students in 2009, the bench was initially placed outside Tomah Memorial Hospital as part of a special memory garden honoring Williams who died July 22, 2009, as the result of a domestic violence dispute.

Tomah Health Facility Services maintenance tech Taylor McMullen did the majority of the work on the new landscaping and planted mums near the bench after talking to William’s daughter. The walking path, which measures seven-tenths of a mile, was designed to offer the community a place to enhance personal wellness, which is part of the mission of the organization.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News