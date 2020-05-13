Hospital honors former registered nurse

Tomah Health will never forget registered nurse Teresa Williams. Officials paid tribute to Williams by installing a bench and flowers along the walking path on the south side of the Tomah Health campus on May 6. Originally donated by Tomah High School “action room” students in 2009, the bench was initially placed outside Tomah Memorial Hospital as part of a special memory garden honoring Williams who died July 22, 2009, as the result of a domestic violence dispute.