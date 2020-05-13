Hospital honors former registered nurse

Tomah Health will never forget registered nurse Teresa Williams. Officials paid tribute to Williams by installing a bench and flowers along the walking path on the south side of the Tomah Health campus on May 6. Originally donated by Tomah High School “action room” students in 2009, the bench was initially placed outside Tomah Memorial Hospital as part of a special memory garden honoring Williams who died July 22, 2009, as the result of a domestic violence dispute.
Tomah Health Facility Services maintenance tech Taylor McMullen did the majority of the work on the new landscaping and planted mums near the bench after talking to William’s daughter. The walking path, which measures seven-tenths of a mile, was designed to offer the community a place to enhance personal wellness, which is part of the mission of the organization.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!