Megan Olson, a nurse at Tomah Health, is a 2020 recipient of the DAISY Award as part of National Hospital Week. Olson was one of 28 nurses nominated for the award this year. She is the fourth person to receive the DAISY award since the hospital first implemented it in 2017. Patients, families and colleagues can nominate nurses for the recognition using a DAISY Award nomination form located on the hospital’s website at tomahhealth.org.