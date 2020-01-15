Hospital hosts ‘An Evening of Chocolate & Wine’

The Agnesian HealthCare Foundation will host its annual Evening of Chocolate & Wine fundraising event at 6 p.m. Friday, Jan. 31 at The Rock Golf Club, 700 County Park Road, Waupun.
You have free articles remaining.
The event features chocolates, wine, beer, hors d'oeuvre buffet, live music and silent auction. Dress is business casual. Tickets are $50 each. Call 920-926-4971 to reserve a spot or register online at agnesian.com/chocolatewine. Proceeds are used locally to support services at Waupun Memorial Hospital.
A raffle drawing will occur with the grand prize of a 14 karat white gold, .40 carat total weight diamond pendant, $1,100 value, donated by Gysber’s Jewelry. Other prizes include second prize, flowers each month for six months, $300 value, donated by Rens Floral; third prize, Country USA three-day general admission for two, $218 value; fourth prize, EAA one-day pass for two people, $102 value; and Summerfest one-day pass for two people, $48 value.
Tickets are $5 each or five for $20 and are available at the Waupun Memorial Hospital information desk. For more information about the event, raffle or sponsorship, call 920-926-4971.