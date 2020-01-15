Hospital hosts ‘An Evening of Chocolate & Wine’
0 comments

Hospital hosts ‘An Evening of Chocolate & Wine’

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The Agnesian HealthCare Foundation will host its annual Evening of Chocolate & Wine fundraising event at 6 p.m. Friday, Jan. 31 at The Rock Golf Club, 700 County Park Road, Waupun.

The event features chocolates, wine, beer, hors d'oeuvre buffet, live music and silent auction. Dress is business casual. Tickets are $50 each. Call 920-926-4971 to reserve a spot or register online at agnesian.com/chocolatewine. Proceeds are used locally to support services at Waupun Memorial Hospital.

A raffle drawing will occur with the grand prize of a 14 karat white gold, .40 carat total weight diamond pendant, $1,100 value, donated by Gysber’s Jewelry. Other prizes include second prize, flowers each month for six months, $300 value, donated by Rens Floral; third prize, Country USA three-day general admission for two, $218 value; fourth prize, EAA one-day pass for two people, $102 value; and Summerfest one-day pass for two people, $48 value.

Tickets are $5 each or five for $20 and are available at the Waupun Memorial Hospital information desk. For more information about the event, raffle or sponsorship, call 920-926-4971.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News