Hospital hosts ‘An Evening of Chocolate & Wine’

The Agnesian HealthCare Foundation will host its annual Evening of Chocolate & Wine fundraising event at 6 p.m. Friday, Jan. 31 at The Rock Golf Club, 700 County Park Road, Waupun.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-884-2126 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The event features chocolates, wine, beer, hors d'oeuvre buffet, live music and silent auction. Dress is business casual. Tickets are $50 each. Call 920-926-4971 to reserve a spot or register online at agnesian.com/chocolatewine. Proceeds are used locally to support services at Waupun Memorial Hospital.

A raffle drawing will occur with the grand prize of a 14 karat white gold, .40 carat total weight diamond pendant, $1,100 value, donated by Gysber’s Jewelry. Other prizes include second prize, flowers each month for six months, $300 value, donated by Rens Floral; third prize, Country USA three-day general admission for two, $218 value; fourth prize, EAA one-day pass for two people, $102 value; and Summerfest one-day pass for two people, $48 value.

Tickets are $5 each or five for $20 and are available at the Waupun Memorial Hospital information desk. For more information about the event, raffle or sponsorship, call 920-926-4971.