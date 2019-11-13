Parents and concerned residents can learn more about vaping during a free presentation at 5:30 p.m. Nov. 20 at Tomah Health, 501 Gopher Drive, Tomah. Anyone attending should enter Tomah Health using the main hospital entrance.
Monroe County Health community health educator Kayleigh Day, will discuss the health impacts of vaping while sharing information on types of vaping products and industry marketing techniques used to promote it. She will also give insight on signs that a teen may be vaping during the event expected to last about an hour in the first floor meeting rooms.
Vaping is the act of inhaling and exhaling the aerosol, often referred to as vapor, which is produced by an e-cigarette or similar device. The term is used because e-cigarettes do not produce tobacco smoke, but rather an aerosol, often mistaken for water vapor, that actually consists of fine particles. Many of these particles contain varying amounts of toxic chemicals, which health officials say have been linked to cancer, as well as respiratory and heart disease.
