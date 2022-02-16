Hospital hosts virtual COVID-19 update

FOND DU LAC — After nearly two years of adjusting life in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, positive cases continue to decrease, local community leaders will share a COVID-19 virtual update at 3:30 p.m. Monday via Zoom. To access the live Zoom presentation, visit https://bit.ly/3oO67K7.

The session will provide updates on COVID-19 developments, important information the community needs to know, and conclude with participant questions. Participants can submit questions prior to the session by emailing shelly.haberman@ssmhealth.com or during the session. Participants can view the session through SSM Health Greater Fond du Lac Facebook Live.

Speakers include Kim Mueller, Fond du Lac County health officer and Katherine Vergos, SSM Health St. Agnes Hospital president

If unable to participate, a link to the session will be hosted on the websites and social media pages for SSM Health Greater Fond du Lac and the Fond du Lac County Health Department.