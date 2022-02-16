 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Hospital hosts virtual COVID-19 update

  • 0

FOND DU LAC — After nearly two years of adjusting life in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, positive cases continue to decrease, local community leaders will share a COVID-19 virtual update at 3:30 p.m. Monday via Zoom. To access the live Zoom presentation, visit https://bit.ly/3oO67K7.

The session will provide updates on COVID-19 developments, important information the community needs to know, and conclude with participant questions. Participants can submit questions prior to the session by emailing shelly.haberman@ssmhealth.com or during the session. Participants can view the session through SSM Health Greater Fond du Lac Facebook Live.

Speakers include Kim Mueller, Fond du Lac County health officer and Katherine Vergos, SSM Health St. Agnes Hospital president

If unable to participate, a link to the session will be hosted on the websites and social media pages for SSM Health Greater Fond du Lac and the Fond du Lac County Health Department.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Chili cook-off nets nearly $2,700

Chili cook-off nets nearly $2,700

The second annual chili cook-off held Dec. 5 at Tanya’s Leipsic Tavern netted $2,670 for the Nation of Patriots, that provide financial suppor…

Free N95 masks available

Public Health Sauk County has free N95 masks available at the back entrance to the West Square Building, 505 Broadway, Baraboo, and throughout…

PETS OF WEEK: Colt and Lulu

PETS OF WEEK: Colt and Lulu

Colt is a 15-month-old coonhound, blue tick/mix surrendered because his owner was no longer able to keep him. He is very outgoing, friendly, l…

Scherer joins Horicon Bank

Scherer joins Horicon Bank

HORICON — Jason Scherer has joined the Horicon Bank Treasury and Commercial Payment Solutions Team as its vice president, according to a Feb. …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News