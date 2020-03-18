Hospital limits entrances, blood drive still scheduled

Tomah Health is reducing the number of public entrances to the hospital at 501 Gopher Drive as part of its continued safeguards against COVID-19. Beginning March 16, the public can enter the hospital using its main entrance or the urgent care/emergency entrance. Other access points including the rehabilitation entrance on the east side of the hospital will be closed. Tomah Health will also be closed to people who walk for exercise in the hospital main corridors. Area groups that had been using the hospital café for social events will also be prohibited.

Updates will be posted on the hospital’s website at tomahhealth.org and via its Facebook page. All hospital events have been canceled, except for the Versiti Blood Center of Wisconsin blood drive held from noon to 5 p.m. March 26 at the hospital. Versiti officials are urging community members to schedule and keep their blood donation appointments at donor centers and organized blood drives to ensure the continued adequacy of the blood supply. Blood donor visitors will be required to enter Tomah Health using the hospital’s main entrance and will be pre-screened before donating.