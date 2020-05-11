Hospital offers COVID-19 testing by appointment

Reedsburg Area Medical Center Physicians Group began offering daily COVID-19 testing on May 11 by appointment only at 608-524-8611. There will be a limited number of appointments available Monday - Friday. This is a nasal swab test for people experiencing active symptoms including cough, fever of 100 degrees or more, chills, sore throat, headache, fatigue, muscle aches, loss of smell, loss of taste or change in taste, abdominal pain, vomiting, diarrhea, runny nose, shortness of breath. This is not an antibody test and will not tell show previous infection.
If symptoms are severe, patients will be assisted with scheduling an appointment with a provider or in the Walk-In Clinic located inside RAMC Physicians Group. If at any time patients experience extreme shortness of breath or extreme difficulty breathing, persistent pain or pressure in the chest, new confusion or inability to arouse, bluish lips or feel extremely ill, go to the emergency room, open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Call ahead so hospital can prepare for patient’s arrival.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!