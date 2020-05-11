Hospital offers COVID-19 testing by appointment

Reedsburg Area Medical Center Physicians Group began offering daily COVID-19 testing on May 11 by appointment only at 608-524-8611. There will be a limited number of appointments available Monday - Friday. This is a nasal swab test for people experiencing active symptoms including cough, fever of 100 degrees or more, chills, sore throat, headache, fatigue, muscle aches, loss of smell, loss of taste or change in taste, abdominal pain, vomiting, diarrhea, runny nose, shortness of breath. This is not an antibody test and will not tell show previous infection.