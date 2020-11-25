Hospital offers family-centered C-section option

Instead of feeling disconnected from her birth experience, and waiting to see her baby in pictures taken by her support person, a mother is given the option to see her baby being born, and to bond with her newborn almost immediately. These adjustments help to transform the C-section from feeling like a major surgery, to feeling more like a natural birth experience.

Kaitlyn and Kyle Huber of Elroy welcomed their daughter, Hattie, using this method. Kaitlyn has been a patient of Mile Bluff for years, and received care from Dr. Kimberley Sabey during her previous pregnancies. Kaitlyn welcomed her two sons via natural delivery, but with Hattie, circumstances were a little different saying, “Doctor Sabey recommended that I have a C-section if I decided to become pregnant again. When I was pregnant with Hattie, I always knew that I would be having a C-section, and I was given the opportunity to have a family-centered C-section. [This option] made me very much involved in her birth, just as I would have been delivering her the natural way.”

“It did not really feel like I was having surgery. It meant a lot that we were still able to be as much in control of her birth as possible and to have things go our way. We appreciated having music playing in the delivery room, and I did use some aromatherapy for calming because I got a little bit nervous.”