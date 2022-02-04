Hospital offers medical scholarships

SSM Health St. Clare Hospital - Baraboo will accept applications for academic scholarships from graduating seniors or students currently enrolled in a medical program pursuing a career in health-related fields.

Applications are due April 1. Recipients will be notified of their awards by May 1. The amount of scholarship money awarded will be at the discretion of the St. Clare Hospital Medical Staff Executive Committee. It will be paid in October as one installment directly to the applicant’s educational institution.