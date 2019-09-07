Divine Savior Healthcare’s annual Heart Care Program will be held from 6:30-10 a.m. Sept. 19 and 20 at the hospital.
Screening includes blood pressure, HDL, LDL, total cholesterol, glucose, and triglycerides. The cost is $15.
An appointment is required; call the special screening phone line at 745-6406 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday. The program will be in suite 100 at the hospital, located at 2817 New Pinery Road in Portage.
