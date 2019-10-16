Tomah Health is offering area senior citizens a way to stay healthy and safe by attending the annual senior health and safety expo from 8 a.m. to noon Oct. 24 at the Cranberry Country Lodge Cranberry Country Lodge, 319 Wittig Road, Tomah.
The event will offer free health screenings and a health fair and special performance by Nashville recording artists Maggie Mae and Stevey Ray.
Complimentary food and refreshments will be available plus door prizes. Everyone attending will also get a free Tomah Health shopping tote.
