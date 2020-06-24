Hospital offers virtual childbirth education classes

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Tomah Health has scheduled a variety of virtual childbirth education classes in July for expecting moms, soon to be dads and family members.

New moms wanting to breastfeed newborns can learn more about it during a two-hour class from 6-7:30 p.m. July 14. Information will be presented on the advantages of breastfeeding, prenatal preparation, healthy nutrition, the partner’s role and returning to work while continuing to breastfeed.

The hospital recommended childbirth education class for moms and dads planning for the birth of their child will be offered virtually from 5:30-8:30 p.m. July 22. The all-inclusive course focuses on a variety of relaxation techniques used during labor and delivery, plus information on newborn care and feeding, parenting, newborn characteristics and medical treatment options.

All classes will be held virtually using WebEx. Interested parents must register in advance by calling 608-377-8688.