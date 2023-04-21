Marshfield Medical Center-Beaver Dam has entered into a professional services agreement with Orthopedic & Spine Centers of Wisconsin that will enhance the breadth of orthopedic and sports medicine care available at MMC-BD, Dodge County and the surrounding communities.

Orthopedic & Spine Centers of Wisconsin’s orthopedic surgeons will dedicate time every week practicing at MMC-BD’s on-campus clinic and surgical suites. Eight of their orthopedic surgeons have already been credentialed, with more expected soon. Their specialized areas of expertise include orthopedics, upper-extremity, foot and ankle, sports medicine and joint replacement. The addition of these physicians will be a complement to those of MMC-BD orthopedic surgeons Dr. Joseph Puccinelli and Dr. Robert Seipel, who have decades of experience providing advanced orthopedic care.

In addition to delivering specialized clinical and surgical care, Orthopedic & Spine Centers of Wisconsin physicians will provide expert on-call coverage for orthopedic injuries and other urgent matters that present in the MMC-BD Emergency Department.

“We are excited to be a partner with the MMC-BD team and bring expanded care offerings to Dodge County,” said Dr. Jason Sansone of Orthopedic & Spine Centers of Wisconsin. “Dr. Puccinelli and Dr. Seipel have established a well-respected program and our goal is to help expand that program with additional expertise that will enhance the delivery of comprehensive orthopedic care to the community.”

To schedule an orthopedic and sports medicine appointment at MMC-BD, call 920-219-4009.