 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Hospital partners to offer emergency teleneurology coverage
comments

Hospital partners to offer emergency teleneurology coverage

{{featured_button_text}}
Hospital partners to offer emergency teleneurology coverage

Agnesian HealthCare is now offering emergency teleneurology coverage via video conferencing technology.

 AGNESIAN Contributed

FOND DU LAC — Agnesian HealthCare is now offering emergency teleneurology coverage at Ripon Medical Center, St. Agnes Hospital and Waupun Memorial Hospital, in partnership with Specialists on Call, a national provider of telemedicine technology and solutions to hospitals and other health care organizations.

The partnership enables the hospitals to virtually access time sensitive neurological care expertise whenever and wherever it is needed through the use of SOC video conferencing software and technology.

“Our new emergency teleneurology program will cover all neurological emergencies, including acute stroke,” said Nicole Gill, vice president Patient Care Services/chief nursing officer, Ripon Medical Center/Waupun Memorial Hospital. “While stroke may be the most familiar reason for emergency teleneurology, our partnership with SOC allows for experienced neurologists to virtually support hospital efforts with rapid response, real-time engagement on a variety of emergent neurologic issues.”

Teleneurology allows for rapid, real-time neurology consults when most needed. Using video conferencing software, providers - mainly in the emergency departments - will have immediate access to a neurologist.

comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Mauston vet receives car
Community

Mauston vet receives car

The Wisconsin Department of Veterans Affairs, Veterans Outreach and Recovery Program, Countryside GM Auto Group and the Nation of Patriots cre…

Community

Blood drive set for March 5

Blood Center of Wisconsin will host a blood drive from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. March 5 at Mile Bluff Medical Center, 1050 Division St., Mauston.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News