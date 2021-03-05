Hospital partners to offer emergency teleneurology coverage

FOND DU LAC — Agnesian HealthCare is now offering emergency teleneurology coverage at Ripon Medical Center, St. Agnes Hospital and Waupun Memorial Hospital, in partnership with Specialists on Call, a national provider of telemedicine technology and solutions to hospitals and other health care organizations.

The partnership enables the hospitals to virtually access time sensitive neurological care expertise whenever and wherever it is needed through the use of SOC video conferencing software and technology.

“Our new emergency teleneurology program will cover all neurological emergencies, including acute stroke,” said Nicole Gill, vice president Patient Care Services/chief nursing officer, Ripon Medical Center/Waupun Memorial Hospital. “While stroke may be the most familiar reason for emergency teleneurology, our partnership with SOC allows for experienced neurologists to virtually support hospital efforts with rapid response, real-time engagement on a variety of emergent neurologic issues.”

Teleneurology allows for rapid, real-time neurology consults when most needed. Using video conferencing software, providers - mainly in the emergency departments - will have immediate access to a neurologist.