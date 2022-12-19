Hospital raises $5K for holiday giving

SSM Health St. Clare Hospital - Baraboo celebrates the holiday season by giving back through the Sauk County Giving Tree. Katie Lands, administrative supervisor, coordinated the team’s participation to raise money to purchase toys, clothing, and food for families in need through an annual department-driven basket auction.

Participating departments donated 19 themed baskets that were displayed and raffled off to staff from Nov. 28-Dec. 2. The $5,000 raised was used to purchase the items selected from the Giving Tree for donation.