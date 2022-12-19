 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Hospital raises $5K for holiday giving

  • 0
Hospital raises $5K for holiday giving

Hospital hosts basket auction for staff to raise money for donation to the Sauk County Giving Tree from Nov. 28-Dec. 2.

 HEATHER SLOAN

SSM Health St. Clare Hospital - Baraboo celebrates the holiday season by giving back through the Sauk County Giving Tree. Katie Lands, administrative supervisor, coordinated the team’s participation to raise money to purchase toys, clothing, and food for families in need through an annual department-driven basket auction.

Participating departments donated 19 themed baskets that were displayed and raffled off to staff from Nov. 28-Dec. 2. The $5,000 raised was used to purchase the items selected from the Giving Tree for donation.

0 Comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Students earn nursing degrees

Students earn nursing degrees

Madison College – Reedsburg Campus recognizes the fall 2022 graduates of the Associate Degree Nursing program with a pinning ceremony on Dec. …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News