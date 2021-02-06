Hospital receives transport ventilator

The new Hamilton T-1 portable ventilator is a perfect complement to the ventilators already in place at Waupun Memorial Hospital. The hospital identified this equipment necessity when planning initial responses to the COVID-19 crisis and potential surge of patients.

“We are very grateful to have received the Hamilton T-1 vent,” said Christal Bruesch, lead respiratory therapist. “Its ease of use and many good features is a great new tool we can use as we care for patients with COVID-19. We’re very fortunate to have a ventilator that is compact and able to gently ventilate lungs that would otherwise be a challenge to ventilate.”