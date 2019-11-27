Hospital recognized for energy efficiencies
Officials from Focus on Energy presented Tomah Health officials with a $100,670 donation Nov. 20 to help offset the nonprofit group’s investment in building infrastructure during construction of the new hospital which opened Oct. 2.
Hospital officials began planning for the energy savings in 2017, when meeting with building architects and construction firms and Focus on Energy and its utilities, Alliant Energy and We Energies, to ensure that the 140,000 square foot building was designed around current state-of-the-art energy efficiencies.
Originally formed by the Wisconsin Legislature in 1999, and funded by the Utility Public Benefits fund, Focus on Energy delivers energy efficiency and renewable energy services for residential, business and renewable customers throughout the state.
