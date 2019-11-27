{{featured_button_text}}
Hospital recognized for energy efficiencies

Tomah Health CEO Phil Stuart, center, accepted a Focus on Energy program ceremonial donation from Focus on Energy program manager Francisco Sayu, left, and Alliant Energy account manager Mary Eiler Radl, right, for energy efficiency measures built into construction of Tomah Health.

 ERIC PRISE/Contributed

Hospital recognized for energy efficiencies

Officials from Focus on Energy presented Tomah Health officials with a $100,670 donation Nov. 20 to help offset the nonprofit group’s investment in building infrastructure during construction of the new hospital which opened Oct. 2.

Keep reading for FREE!
Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.
Log in Sign up

Hospital officials began planning for the energy savings in 2017, when meeting with building architects and construction firms and Focus on Energy and its utilities, Alliant Energy and We Energies, to ensure that the 140,000 square foot building was designed around current state-of-the-art energy efficiencies.

Originally formed by the Wisconsin Legislature in 1999, and funded by the Utility Public Benefits fund, Focus on Energy delivers energy efficiency and renewable energy services for residential, business and renewable customers throughout the state.

Tags

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.