Hospital recognized for patient experience/workplace of the year

Sauk Prairie Healthcare has been named a 2019 guardian of excellence award winner by Press Ganey at the organization’s national conference in November. This is the eighth year in a row that Sauk Prairie Healthcare has been recognized by Press Ganey.

The Guardian of Excellence Award recognizes top-performing health care organizations that have achieved the 95th percentile or above in performance in patient experience. Presented annually, the award honors clients who consistently sustained performance in the top 5% of all Press Ganey clients for each reporting period during the course of one year.

Sauk Prairie Healthcare staff were also on hand to receive the survey solutions workplace of the year award. This award recognizes hospitals and health systems nationwide that have outstanding levels of employee engagement.