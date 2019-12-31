Hospital schedules dementia education awareness series
Hospital schedules dementia education awareness series

Tomah Health has plans for a year -long dementia education and awareness series. The first educational program, “Know the 10 signs: Early Detection Matters” will be held at 1 p.m. Jan. 30 at Tomah Health, 501 Gopher Drive, Tomah.

The warning signs of Alzheimer’s are often dismissed as side effects of normal aging. This training shares 10 warning signs of Alzheimer’s disease, separates myth from reality and addresses commonly-held fears.

The series will include a monthly event, including nine education sessions and three awareness events.

For more information and reservations by Jan. 8, call 608-377-8781, or email janderson@tomahhealth.org.

