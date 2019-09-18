Hospital schedules goodbye event

Tomah Memorial Hospital staff and former hospital staff will say goodbye to the current hospital during a special reception from 4-7 p.m. Sept. 25 in classroom C on the lower level at 321 Butts Ave.
Activities at Tomah Memorial will shift to the new facility Oct. 2 named Tomah Health at 501 Gopher Drive. Staff training and final installation of equipment and supplies have been underway since the hospital officially took ownership of the new facility last month.
The three-story, 140,000 square foot Tomah Health is a 25-bed critical access facility accredited by the joint commission and features 24-hour, emergency and urgent care, medical/surgical inpatient and outpatient care, diagnostic imaging, infusion services, women’s health with obstetrics and water birth options, rehabilitation services with physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech pathology and cardiac rehabilitation, laboratory, in house pharmacy, nutrition services, sleep services, respiratory therapy and community outreach programs.
A giant goodbye banner will be placed in classroom C to allow staff and former staff to write goodbye messages. “Thanks for the Memories” selfie frames will be provided to capture special photos. Cake and refreshments will also be served.
