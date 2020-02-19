Hospital schedules grief support series

Tomah Health Hospice Touch scheduled a grief support series to help those who have lost a family member or friend. The six-week series will be held from 9-10:30 a.m. and 6-7 p.m. each Tuesday from March 10–April 14 at the Hospice/Palliative Care offices, 601 Straw St., Tomah. Participants can choose either the morning or evening time.