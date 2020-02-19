Hospital schedules grief support series
Hospital schedules grief support series

Tomah Health Hospice Touch scheduled a grief support series to help those who have lost a family member or friend. The six-week series will be held from 9-10:30 a.m. and 6-7 p.m. each Tuesday from March 10–April 14 at the Hospice/Palliative Care offices, 601 Straw St., Tomah. Participants can choose either the morning or evening time.

There is no charge for the program, but registration is required.

For more information and registration by March 3, call Hospice Touch at 608-374-0250.

