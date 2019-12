Tomah Health and Versiti Blood Center of Wisconsin officials are scheduling a holiday blood drive from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 26 at Tomah Health, 501 Gopher Ave., Tomah.

To donate, a person must be in good health, at least 17 years old, weigh at least 110 pounds and have photo identification. Sixteen-year-olds may donate with parental consent.

Donors are encouraged to schedule an appointment online at tomahhealth.org. Walk-ins are also accepted.