Tomah Health has scheduled a variety of childbirth education classes in November for expecting moms, soon to be dads and family members.
A two-day childbirth education class for moms and dads planning for the birth of their child. The all-inclusive prepared childbirth course will be offered from 5:30-8:30 p.m. Nov. 5 and Nov. 12. This course focuses on a variety of relaxation techniques used during labor and delivery, plus information on newborn care and feeding, parenting, newborn characteristics and medical treatment options.
Expecting mothers with questions regarding the upcoming delivery of their baby can learn more about the upcoming experience by attending a pre-birth class and tour of the women’s health department, from 5-6 p.m. Nov. 13.
You have free articles remaining.
New moms wanting to breast-feed their newborn can learn more about it during a two-hour class from 6-8 p.m. Nov. 14. Information will be presented on the advantages of breastfeeding, prenatal preparation, healthy nutrition, the partner’s role and returning to work while continuing to breast-feed.
All classes will be held in the first floor conference rooms at Tomah Health, 501 Gopher Drive, Tomah.
For more information and registration, call 608-377-8688.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)