Hospital schedules virtual childbirth education classes

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-884-2126 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Due to Covid-19, Tomah Health has scheduled a variety of virtual childbirth education classes in June and July for expecting moms, soon to be dads and family members.

New moms wanting to breastfeed their newborn can learn more about it during a 2-hour class from 6-8 p.m. June 15. Information will be presented on the advantages of breastfeeding, prenatal preparation, healthy nutrition, the partner’s role and returning to work while continuing to breastfeed.

The same class will also be offered from 6-8 p.m. July 14.

An infant car seat and cardiopulmonary resuscitation class will be held from 6-7:30 p.m. June 18 for parents that delivered a baby at Tomah Health.

All classes will be held virtually using WebEx. Interested parents must register in advance by calling 608-377-8688.