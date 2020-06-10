Hospital schedules virtual childbirth education classes
0 comments

Hospital schedules virtual childbirth education classes

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Due to Covid-19, Tomah Health has scheduled a variety of virtual childbirth education classes in June and July for expecting moms, soon to be dads and family members.

New moms wanting to breastfeed their newborn can learn more about it during a 2-hour class from 6-8 p.m. June 15. Information will be presented on the advantages of breastfeeding, prenatal preparation, healthy nutrition, the partner’s role and returning to work while continuing to breastfeed.

The same class will also be offered from 6-8 p.m. July 14.

An infant car seat and cardiopulmonary resuscitation class will be held from 6-7:30 p.m. June 18 for parents that delivered a baby at Tomah Health.

All classes will be held virtually using WebEx. Interested parents must register in advance by calling 608-377-8688.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Community

MATC partners with MSOE

Madison College students who earn an associate degree in a technical field will now be eligible to transfer to Milwaukee School of Engineering…

Community

Covid-19 testing offered

Covid-19 testing will be held from 8 a.m. to noon Tuesdays and Thursdays at Reedsburg Ambulance, 230 Railroad St. This is a drive-thru test, r…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News