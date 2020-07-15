Hospital sleep services receives accreditation

Sleep Services at Tomah Health has received program accreditation from the American Academy of Sleep Medicine. To receive and maintain accreditation for a five-year period, a sleep center must meet or exceed all standards for professional health care as designated by the AASM. These standards address core areas such as personnel, facility and equipment, policies and procedures, data acquisition, patient care and quality assurance. Additionally, the sleep center’s goals must be clearly stated and include plans for positively affecting the quality of medical care in the community it serves.