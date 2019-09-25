{{featured_button_text}}
Hospital staff prepare for move to Tomah Health

Tomah Area Ambulance Service EMT Sandy Fick, left, Tomah Health clinical educator Heidi Stalsberg, middle, and Tomah Area Ambulance Service paramedic Lisa Hart, right, transport a patient during a move exercise at Tomah Health.

 TOMAH HEALTH/Contributed

After months of planning and training, officials at Tomah Memorial Hospital are ready to transfer patients to the new Tomah Health when the facility opens Oct. 2 at 501 Gopher Ave., Tomah. Together with emergency medical services, EMS, from five area ambulance services, hospital employees completed the final of three patient move exercises Sept. 18. The exercises have included staff from area ambulance departments including Tomah, Sparta, Camp Douglas, Wilton and Gundersen Tri-State Ambulance in La Crosse. Tomah Health will operate as an independent, 25-bed critical access hospital a designation that the hospital achieved in 2001. 

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Tags

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.