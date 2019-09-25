Hospital staff prepare for move to Tomah Health

After months of planning and training, officials at Tomah Memorial Hospital are ready to transfer patients to the new Tomah Health when the facility opens Oct. 2 at 501 Gopher Ave., Tomah. Together with emergency medical services, EMS, from five area ambulance services, hospital employees completed the final of three patient move exercises Sept. 18. The exercises have included staff from area ambulance departments including Tomah, Sparta, Camp Douglas, Wilton and Gundersen Tri-State Ambulance in La Crosse. Tomah Health will operate as an independent, 25-bed critical access hospital a designation that the hospital achieved in 2001.
