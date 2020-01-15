Hospital to hold blood drive Jan. 17

Hospital to hold blood drive January 17

Versiti Blood Center of Wisconsin is encouraging donors to schedule three donation appointments, one in January and two additional for the year ahead. Sauk County blood donors can help patients in need by scheduling an appointment for a blood drive held from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Jan. 17 at the Reedsburg Area Medical Center, 2000 N. Dewey Ave., Reedsburg.

Versiti Blood Center of Wisconsin is partnering with Noodles & Company for national blood donor month. Those who give at a Versiti donor center or at a Versiti community blood drive in January will receive a Noodles & Company coupon code for $10 dollars off an online order. One coupon per donor while supplies last.

Anyone 17 or older who is in good health and meets eligibility requirements is encouraged to donate blood. Appointments are preferred, but walk-in donors are accepted. Parental consent is required for 16-year-olds to donate. The entire process takes about an hour. Donors should bring a photo ID that includes birth date.

For more information and appointments, call 1-877-232-4376, or visit versiti.org/wisconsin.