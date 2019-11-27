St. Joseph’s Memorial Foundation will host their annual holiday bake sale from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dec. 6 at the Gundersen St. Joseph’s Hospital board room, 400 Water Ave., Hillsboro. The holiday bake sale will feature a wide variety of homemade cookies, candies and other baked goods. All proceeds from the sale will go to the St. Joseph’s Memorial Foundation.
The annual bake sale has become a community favorite having sold out for the last two years in a row. Dan Howard, director of St. Joseph’s Memorial Foundation, credits this to the unique items available for purchase. Customers will need to bring their own containers.
