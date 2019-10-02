Partners of the Reedsburg Area Medical Center will hold its “Scholarship Kick-off Bake Sale” beginning at 8 a.m. Oct. 3. at RAMC, 2000 N. Dewey St., Reedsburg. Delicious home-baked goods will be available for purchase. This bake sale kicks off the scholarship season which includes the Tree of Lights Campaign. All proceeds from the bake sale will go toward scholarships for students interested in the medical field.
