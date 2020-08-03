× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Hospital to host 1-week food drive

SSM Health St. Clare Hospital-Baraboo, the Central Wisconsin Community Action Council, and the Wisconsin Dells and Lake Delton food pantries will host a one week food drive today through Sunday.

CWCAC is the contracted Emergency Feeding Organization for eight counties and sub-contracts with 15 pantries located in Adams, Columbia, Dodge, Juneau and Sauk counties.

A donation barrel is located in the main front entrance of the hospital and Dean Medical Group by the screening/valet area. Monetary donations are also welcomed and are used to purchase food from the Second Harvest Food Bank. Checks can be made payable to Wisconsin Dells Food Pantry and sent to St. Claire Hospital, Attention Angela Ebright, 707 14th St., Baraboo, WI 53913.

All donations are appreciated but they must be non-perishable, unopened and in original packaging, especially cereal, tuna, soup and crackers, pancake mix and syrup, spaghetti noodles and sauce, peanut butter and canned fruit.

All donations will be quarantined before being sorted, date checked and stocked/packed. All staff/volunteers wear mandatory gloves and masks.

For more information, call Heather Sloan at 608-356-1551 or email heather.sloan@ssmhealth.com.