Hospital to host free shredding event

WAUPUN — SSM Health Waupun Memorial Hospital, 620 W. Brown St., will host the public to a “Don’t Sweat It, Shred It!” safe and secure drive-thru shredding event to dispose of personal and confidential papers only from noon to 2 p.m. Friday, May 13.

Participants can enter off Beaver Dam behind the new two-story patient care building - before the Emergency Department - watch for signs - and a volunteer will help unload papers into the shredding truck on site. They will then proceed past the helicopter pad and onto Elm Avenue. The first 50 participants will receive a reusable tumbler.

All information will be destroyed on site in a manner to which it cannot be recognized or recreated.

No need to remove paper clips, binder clips or staples. Magazines, junk mail and other waste paper should be recycled separate from this shredding event.

