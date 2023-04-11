WAUPUN — SSM Health Waupun Memorial Hospital, 620 W. Brown St., will host the public to a free safe and secure drive-thru shredding event to dispose of personal and confidential papers only from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, May 3.

Participants can enter off Beaver Dam behind the new two-story patient care building—before the Emergency Department—watch for signs—and a volunteer will help unload papers into the shredding truck on site. They will then proceed past the helicopter pad and onto Elm Avenue. The first 50 participants will receive an insulated reusable bag.

All information will be destroyed on site in a manner to which it cannot be recognized or recreated.

No need to remove paper clips, binder clips or staples. Magazines, junk mail and other waste paper should be recycled through municipal recyling.