Beaver Dam Community Hospital, 707 S. University Ave., will celebrate its integration with Marshfield Clinic Health System with a ribbon cutting and reception from 4-6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 5 in the BDCH Cafe. The event is free and the public is invited to attend.
Dr. Susan Turney, CEO of Marshfield Clinic Health System, will kick off the event with thoughts on the opportunities ahead as the integration of services and enhancement of care in the Dodge County region continues. Beaver Dam Mayor Rebecca Glewen and former BDCH Board President Jim Kirsh will then speak to the importance of local health care, particularly in rural areas.
You have free articles remaining.
A ribbon cutting and special unveiling will follow. For more information, call Karen Gibbs at 920-887-4835 or visit bdch.com.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)