Hospital updates visitor policy

Tomah Health changed its policy regarding visitors to the hospital’s Emergency and Urgent Care Departments. According to Tomah Health marketing & public relations director Eric Prise, one visitor 18 years of age or older will now be allowed in the two departments at the facility at 501 Gopher Drive, Tomah.

Patients at Tomah Health may also have one person, 18 years or older, visit them in the hospital’s Acute Care Department, and accompany them for surgeries at the hospital per 24-hour period. One support person age 18 or older will also be allowed for births in the Women’s Health Department and for Obstetric patients having an OB ultrasound.

No visitors are allowed for outpatient visits, including such things as Rehabilitation, Imaging and Infusion Services.

Due to limitations on testing supplies, Tomah Health does not currently provide COVID testing to patients that are not exhibiting symptoms. The hospital has no shortage of personal protective equipment. All patients and visitors will be screened for COVID-19 symptoms when they arrive. Visitors who have been diagnosed with COVID-19 in the past 14 days or are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms will not be permitted to enter the facilities.