Hospital virtual raffle raises $20K
WAUPUN — The Agnesian HealthCare Foundation raised more than $20,000 to help support the purchase of an ultrasound device that offers a quicker and less invasive way to insert an IV placement, and as a result, will help providers on the delivery of care. The virtual raffle was conducted in lieu of the hospital’s Chocolate & Wine event on Feb. 17 and shown on Agnesian HealthCare’s Facebook page live.

