Marshfield Medical Center-Beaver Dam and Watertown Regional Medical Center have reached an agreement to allow MMC-BD interventional cardiologist Dr. Harinder Gill to perform catheterization procedures at WRMC. The joint effort will keep more care local for those in Dodge County communities and beyond.

“Ensuring more people have access to high quality care closer to where they work, live and play remains one of our top priorities, and this collaboration with WRMC is a great example of putting patients first,” said Angelia Foster, MMC-BD president. “We appreciate their commitment to the community and the investments they’ve made in their facilities, and their willingness to come together in service of those who entrust us with their care is admirable.”

The arrangement allows patients to see Gill in his cardiology clinic on MMC-BD’s main campus for consultations and follow-up visits and have catheterization procedures in WRMC’s state-of-the-art Cath lab in Watertown

“We are proud to work with MMC-BD and to provide Dr. Gill and his patients access to our newly renovated Cath lab,” said Richard Keddington, CEO, WRMC. “MMC-BD has a strong track record of providing great care for the people of Beaver Dam and the surrounding communities. Now they can continue to do that while keeping patients closer to home for recovery and follow-up care.”

For more information, visit bdch.com/cardiology-center and watertownregional.com/heart-and-vascular-care.