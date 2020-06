Area gardeners, landscapers, and plant lovers are able to attend Nurses Helping Nurses for a hosta walk and sale from 4-7 p.m. June 19 at Uniquely Hostas, 205 Grove Ave., Elroy. Uniquely Hostas offers a large collection of beautiful plants to meet any gardeners’ needs. A brat sale will be available. Admission to this event is free. To purchase hostas, cash, check or credit will be accepted.