House of Seven Gables on historic tour

House of Seven Gables

The historic House of Seven Gables will be part of the 2022 Baraboo Tour of Historic Homes on July 23.

 SAUK COUNTY HISTORICAL SOCIETY

The 2022 Baraboo Tour of Historic Homes will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 23. The tour will feature five private historic homes.

Advance tickets are $15 for non-members, $13 for members. Day of tour tickets, $17 and $15, respectively; available at Corner Drug, the Sauk County History Center, Baraboo Visitors Center, Reedsburg Area Chamber of Commerce and at saukcountyhistory.org. For online orders, tickets will be held at a will-call table for day of tour pick up at Van Orden Mansion, 531 Fourth Ave., Baraboo. Tickets will not be mailed. Addresses for the historic homes will be printed on the tickets. Start the self-guided tour at any of the homes where a program with information will be handed out at the first home visited.

The incomparable House of Seven Gables, built in 1860 in the Gothic Revival Style, has graced the cover of the popular magazine "Old House Journal" and is also one of only 20 homes across the state featured in a lavish book called "Wisconsin’s Own: Twenty Remarkable Homes." The interior has been restored to museum-quality perfection.

For more information, contact the Sauk County Historical Society at 608-356-1001 or email history@saukcountyhistory.org.

