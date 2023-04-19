Delilah Howery named the Optimist Sauk Prairie Middle Level Leader for March on April 5. She is an eighth-grader and the daughter of Tammy and Casey Rhyne. She is involved in Sources of Strength, Student Council, volleyball and basketball. She hopes to go to college for Culinary Arts and wants to open her own restaurant. From left, Tricia Rodey, SPMS principal; Clara Bakken, SPMS teacher; Delilah Howery and Tammy Rhyne, Cynthia Odden, Optimist.