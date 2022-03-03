 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Huff recognized as a 2022 Senate Scholar

  • 0

Sen. Joan Ballweg recognized three students in the 14th Senate District, Logan Janssen and Henry Fries of Waupaca High School and Adam Huff of Wisconsin Dells High School, for successfully completing the 2022 Senate Scholar Program Attendees engage in committee hearings, serve on the Senate floor, draft policy and learn about constituent communications. They listen to seminars from lobbyists, reporters, staff from all three branches of government and professors and students from the Robert M. LaFollette School of Public Affairs at University of Wisconsin-Madison.

Eligibility and application materials for the 2023 Senate Scholar Program can be found at legis.wisconsin.gov/ssgt/senatescholar soon.

For more information, call Sen. Ballweg at 608-266-0751, email sen.ballweg@legis.wi.gov or visit legis.wisconsin.gov/senate/14/ballweg.

0 Comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

PETS OF WEEK: Bo and Zara

PETS OF WEEK: Bo and Zara

Bo is 9-month-old, 25-pound mixed breed smaller dog who needs a home. He is active, happy, loves attention and learning new things. Bo is good…

PETS OF WEEK: Arthur and Samson

PETS OF WEEK: Arthur and Samson

Arthur is a 4-year-old beagle mix brought in as a stray. He is very sweet, super gentle and has very kind eyes. He’s very calm, lovable and en…

PETS OF WEEK: Dudley and Dagwood

PETS OF WEEK: Dudley and Dagwood

Dudley is 11-years-old, a terrier, American pit bull/mix. He came in as a stray. This happy-go-lucky senior dog needs a home. He’s good with o…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News