Huff recognized as a 2022 Senate Scholar

Sen. Joan Ballweg recognized three students in the 14th Senate District, Logan Janssen and Henry Fries of Waupaca High School and Adam Huff of Wisconsin Dells High School, for successfully completing the 2022 Senate Scholar Program Attendees engage in committee hearings, serve on the Senate floor, draft policy and learn about constituent communications. They listen to seminars from lobbyists, reporters, staff from all three branches of government and professors and students from the Robert M. LaFollette School of Public Affairs at University of Wisconsin-Madison.