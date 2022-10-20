Human trafficking awareness event planned

5-stones Dodge County will host a fall Community Awareness & Prevention Event for the fight against human trafficking Thursday, Nov. 3 at Harvest Church, W7444 Highway 33, Beaver Dam. Suggested age recommendation is 13 and older, with consideration of parental discretion.

Doors open at 6 p.m. for browsing, shopping - cash or check only, and refreshments, with the program beginning at 6:30 p.m. and is expected to last about two hours. A limited supply of Nona Blend Nunatak coffee available for sale. Door prizes drawn at the end of the evening.

The Department of Children and Families five-part video series, “It Happens Here,” will be viewed. The documentary tells the true stories of sex trafficking in Wisconsin, and conveys how easy it is to be drawn into the life of trafficking - risk factors and warning signs.

Social justice activist, victim advocate and author, Nancy Yarbrough, founder and executive director of Fresh Start Learning in Milwaukee, is the guest speaker. She is a commissioner of Milwaukee's sexual assault and domestic violence commission, a commissioner of the Glendale Police Department, a TED Talks speaker, and award winner. She is a certified trainer in trauma-informed care and sexual exploitation curricula.

FSL’s “Purpose-Filled Purses” program will accept donations of new/gently used purses or small bags, full or travel size – not hotel containers – of shampoo, conditioner, lotion, deodorant, hand sanitizer, toothbrush, toothpaste, tissues, lip balm, feminine products, pocket bibles and socks.