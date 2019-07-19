The Columbia County Humane Society of Portage has been awarded a $15,000 grant from the Petco Foundation to support its efforts of providing spay and neuter services to all adopted animals, according to a June 5 press release.
The grant will help ensure that CCHS continues its practice of requiring that before adoption, all its animals are sterilized.
“A way to help control pet overpopulation is through spaying and neutering of companion animals. The grant we received from the Petco Foundation will help CCHS continue its efforts in working to control the overpopulation in our geographical location,” said Susan Bratcher, executive director of CCHS.
For more information, cchswi.org or petcofoundation.org.
