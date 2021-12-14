 Skip to main content
Humane Society hosts return of Puppy Prom
Puppy Prom

The Dodge County Humane Society will host the return of the annual Puppy Prom from 5-11 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, at Iron Ridge Inn Restaurant, 131 S. Main St., Iron Ridge.

 DCHS/Contributed

Pets can compete in the Mutt Strut at $20 for a chance at the Puppy Prom King or Queen title.

Tickets are $50 per person or $360 for a table of eight, available at eventbrite.com/e/puppy-prom-tickets-209578824907?aff=ebdssbdestsearch or on the Dodge County Humane Society events page on facebook.com.

The Puppy Prom serves as the shelter’s annual “formal,” where guests and their well-behaved dogs of all ages are invited – but not required – to wear their old formal wear for a special dinner that helps broadcast the DCHS mission while having fun fundraising for the shelter’s animals.

Individual and corporate sponsors are sought for the event, which includes naming-rights for the Puppy Prom, in-event sponsorships and full-table sponsorships. If interested, contact Kensie Drinkwine at 920-210-7329 or email kensie@rivercitytax.com.

