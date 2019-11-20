The Sauk County Humane Society’s fourth annual social fundraiser, Bark after Dark, will take place from 6-9 p.m. Dec. 7 at Devil’s Head Resort, S6330 Bluff Road, Merrimac. This silent auction event includes music, hors d oeuvres, a wine pull, raffle, photo booth and games. Silent auction items include a Royal Caribbean Cruise, two-night Broadway experience in Chicago, concert tickets, hotel stays, and more.
Reservations are $75 and includes admission, valet parking, hors d’oeuvres, entertainment, complimentary drink, and goodie bag. Reservation tickets are limited and expected to sell out. Raffle tickets are one for $5 or five for $20 and prizes of $1,000 and $500 will be drawn at the event.
You have free articles remaining.
For more information and reservations, call 608-356-2520, or visit saukhumane.org.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)